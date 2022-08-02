Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side.

Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage.

Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean up the area.

They say it will most likely remain closed form a few days.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the east side seems to be the hardest hit area.

”Seeing a lot of downed trees and limbs and our parks- we’re trying to get an assessment of that sow we can figure out what to do,” Winnecke said. “Wesselmen Park is certainly closed for the time being. there are a lot of downed trees, we encourage people to stay away from that area.”

The mayor also said part of the bathhouse at Hartke Pool’s roof was blown off. A large tarp now hangs on top of the building to prevent more damage.

