Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage

Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage(Wessleman Woods)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side.

Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage.

Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean up the area.

They say it will most likely remain closed form a few days.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the east side seems to be the hardest hit area.

”Seeing a lot of downed trees and limbs and our parks- we’re trying to get an assessment of that sow we can figure out what to do,” Winnecke said. “Wesselmen Park is certainly closed for the time being. there are a lot of downed trees, we encourage people to stay away from that area.”

The mayor also said part of the bathhouse at Hartke Pool’s roof was blown off. A large tarp now hangs on top of the building to prevent more damage.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Amy Word
EVSC releases new statement on Amy Word’s board member status
VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out