Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.

VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the crash came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road.

A picture from the VCSO page showed a car that hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people to avoid the area.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Crash involving moped on Bellemeade in Evansville.
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash