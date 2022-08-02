VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the crash came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road.
A picture from the VCSO page showed a car that hit a tree.
The sheriff’s office is asking for people to avoid the area.
We will update this story as we continue to learn more.
Crash w/ injuries on Broadway Av. near Schutte Rd., please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2PPKs5huNI— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) August 2, 2022
