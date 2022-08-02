Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State and left damage throughout Evansville. Thousands are left in the dark this morning. Crews are working to restore power and help those affected.

The death toll continues to climb in the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear says more than 30 people lost their lives. Our local Red Cross Chapter is heading to the commonwealth to help flood victims.

An appeals court in Kentucky has reinstated the state’s “trigger law” banning abortion. They also reinstated a separate law.

Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville overnight. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.