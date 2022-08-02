Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern state champion quarterback Brady Allen is back at Purdue for fall camp.

He returned Monday, August 1, after hosting his inaugural football camp for kids at Gibson Southern High School on Friday.

14 Sports caught up with Allen in Fort Branch with his first Division I summer football training in the books.

Allen says while the summer work outs were definitely a grind, he made great connections with the entire team.

“Those guys up there have helped me a tremendous amount,” Allen says. “Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham, guys you see on tv making big plays, being stars. Trying to be a sponge. In the spring, everything was still kind of new for me, it was my first time getting out there running things with the guys. Feeling a little bit more comfortable helps going into fall camp.”

The Boilermakers take on Penn State in West Lafayette at Ross-Ade Stadium for week one.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Crash involving moped on Bellemeade in Evansville.
Moped driver hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Former Gibson Southern standout and current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen hosted his inaugural...
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth
UE Athletics wins ESPN Production Unit of the Year title
UE Athletics wins ESPN Production Unit of the Year title