Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern state champion quarterback Brady Allen is back at Purdue for fall camp.

He returned Monday, August 1, after hosting his inaugural football camp for kids at Gibson Southern High School on Friday.

14 Sports caught up with Allen in Fort Branch with his first Division I summer football training in the books.

Allen says while the summer work outs were definitely a grind, he made great connections with the entire team.

“Those guys up there have helped me a tremendous amount,” Allen says. “Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham, guys you see on tv making big plays, being stars. Trying to be a sponge. In the spring, everything was still kind of new for me, it was my first time getting out there running things with the guys. Feeling a little bit more comfortable helps going into fall camp.”

The Boilermakers take on Penn State in West Lafayette at Ross-Ade Stadium for week one.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.