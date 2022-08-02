OPD investigating after 3 juvenile arrests related to firearm incidents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested three juveniles Monday on a list of charges.

According to a press release, OPD developed information regarding the possible location of a juvenile suspected in several recent firearm discharge incidents.

Officers say they made a perimeter at the location and made contact with the occupants. Detectives responded to the scene with a search warrant for the house.

OPD says during the search, officers found five guns, two of which had been reported stolen. One of the guns had been reported stolen to the Lexington Police Department in 2021. The second gun had been reported stolen from the Owensboro Police Department on April 28, 2022.

According to a press release, the second gun had been illegally converted to be a fully automatic and had an extended magazine.

Officials say three juveniles were charged with a variety of offenses and lodged in Warren Regional Juvenile Detention.

You can see those charges below.

Juvenile # 1 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts

Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count

Contempt of Court – 1 Count

Juvenile # 1 has previously been charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates) (Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of School (Enhancement)

Unlawful Possession of Weapon on School Property

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8oz) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) - 2 Counts

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree

Reckless Driving - 2 Counts

Speeding 26 mph or more - 2 Counts

Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Substance – 1st Degree - 2 Counts

Juvenile # 2 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Complicity) – 5 Counts

Receiving Stolen Property – Over $1,000 but less than $10,000 – 1 Count

Juvenile # 2 has previously been charged with:

Assault 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence

Assault 4th Degree - Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury)

Juvenile # 3 was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) – 1 Count

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense – 5 Counts

Juvenile # 3 has previously been charged with:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

