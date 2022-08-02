Monday night storm leaves behind damage to many Evansville homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The severe storms that came through the Tri-State on Monday night packed a punch.

On Evansville’s east side, the average day quickly turned into a scary experience for two homeowners on East Mulberry Street when a massive tree came crashing down on their houses.

[Previous Story: Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms]

The resident of one of the homes says he heard a loud crack of lightning hit a tree in his front yard.

He says he started running for shelter in the basement when the tree came crashing through his roof, while pieces of the ceiling were hitting him in the back.

That tree also hit a neighbor’s home.

“There was a ceiling on the floor, so that was a new experience for me. It pretty much just took the porch off and kind of came in through our living room. So, it was pretty wild,” said neighbor Kyle Hesselink.

Hesselink says he was in the living room at the time and was shocked to see the damage.

His biggest concern though, was his pets.

“I just needed to make sure our dogs were okay,” said Hesselink. “So, they were all laying there right where it came through and they got out of there, so I was checking them and making sure the nobody was hurt.”

Northern Vanderburgh County also saw quite a bit of damage.

Patrick Striewe says a large tree ripped straight up from the roots, landing on a power line nearby.

That fallen line caused him to lose power.

After that he says his home started flooding.

“The water’s backing up in the basement from the sump pump. With no power, the sump pump’s not working so we’re getting water in the basement,” said Striewe. “We’ve been carrying it up in buckets for the last hour trying to keep it dry.”

Many of the people affected by the storm say even though they are left with a mess, they’re thankful that they’re safe and unharmed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.