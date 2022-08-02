Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail, accused of spiking a juvenile girl’s drink with vodka.

While at the Hopkins County Fair, officers say they saw a girl stumbling and falling over.

They say the medical center was notified, and she was taken to the hospital.

Officers then spoke to witnesses, who say 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby had “spiked” her lemonade with peach Smirnoff.

Officers say they found Oglesby walking through the fairgrounds.

They say they could smell alcohol coming from his breath.

Oglesby was arrested and was charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful transaction with a minor and public intoxication.

