Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka

Cameron Oglesby.
Cameron Oglesby.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail, accused of spiking a juvenile girl’s drink with vodka.

While at the Hopkins County Fair, officers say they saw a girl stumbling and falling over.

They say the medical center was notified, and she was taken to the hospital.

Officers then spoke to witnesses, who say 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby had “spiked” her lemonade with peach Smirnoff.

Officers say they found Oglesby walking through the fairgrounds.

They say they could smell alcohol coming from his breath.

Oglesby was arrested and was charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful transaction with a minor and public intoxication.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

