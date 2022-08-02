Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

Indiana Statehouse
Indiana Statehouse(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill has shifted to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal.

Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be allowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said Monday he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor.

A House committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear public testimony on the proposal and possibly debate changes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Crash involving moped on Bellemeade in Evansville.
Moped driver hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
Police investigating Evansville stabbing
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Space Monkey Records in Evansville.
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business