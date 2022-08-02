Harrison football seeing steady growth, more unified leadership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three seasons ago, Harrison high school head football coach Mo Sutton returned to his alma mater to help turn around a program coming off a winless campaign in 2019.

The now seniors were freshmen on that team and there is a different energy in the program with Sutton’s leadership. The Warriors roster shows the largest senior class in the staff’s tenure.

At the quarterback position Sutton says he has a strong combination in senior Kaden Clements with his rocket arm and junior Levi Thomas, who Sutton says is built like Tim Tebow. Then there’s Asher Horn who Sutton says is one of the best defenders on both the basketball court and the turf. Plus, the Warriors have a strong returning offensive line.

“The culture’s changing,” Sutton says. “It’s very positive out here. We’re on the upward trend, and our guys are really understanding of what we expect from them. Our motto is work wins and it will pay off.”

Senior defensive end, Deion Biggs says the Warriors proved their improvement during summer scrimmages.

“He’s just telling us ‘keep working,’” Biggs said. “In the scrimmage against Bosse and Central, we did good. We’re actually seeing what the weights are doing.”

Senior quarterback Clements says he is seeing a difference between this year’s team and last year’s team already.

“They’re not expecting us to come out and go 10-0,” Clements said. “They want us to come out and win five, win four, we haven’t done that in a long time. Between this year and last year, there’s a lot more dedication. There’s a lot more people overall and I feel like this year we’re going to turn some heads.”

The Warriors are set to play at Reitz high school in week one to face the Panthers.

