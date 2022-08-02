Green River District reports 886 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 886 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 116 fewer cases than the week before.

There were 386 in Daviess County, 231 in Henderson County, 93 in Ohio County, 75 in Union County, 45 in Webster County, 28 in McLean County and 28 in Hancock County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 25 and July 31.

Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 29. (Kentucky Department for Public Health)

