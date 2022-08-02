Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Green River District reports 886 new COVID cases over last week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 886 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 116 fewer cases than the week before.

There were 386 in Daviess County, 231 in Henderson County, 93 in Ohio County, 75 in Union County, 45 in Webster County, 28 in McLean County and 28 in Hancock County.

Officials say there was one COVID-19 death. They say that was a Daviess County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between July 25 and July 31.

Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 29.
Kentucky COVID map last updated on July 29.(Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Cameron Oglesby.
Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka
Crash involving moped on Bellemeade in Evansville.
Police: Moped driver dies after Evansville crash
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms