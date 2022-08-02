Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison.

Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police.

[Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]

According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing a battery charge after a video at the jail showed him fighting another inmate. Migilarese is seen in the video sitting next to another inmate at breakfast when it happened. The two briefly had a verbal altercation before Migilarese shoved the inmate, hit him several times before kicking him in the head.

Officials say he was handcuffed without incident.

Migilarese was in prison already facing charges of rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and battery with serious injury.

