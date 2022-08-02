Birthday Club
Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.(Hand-out | Hotels.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hotels.com is looking for someone to spend the rest of their summer traveling to the best retro beach motels across the country.

The “Retro Beach Motelier” will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend on the trips, as well as a $5,000 salary. You’ll also be able to bring a friend along.

The suggested itinerary includes “cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia” like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami.

You’ll be expected to indulge in offline activities and document your trips for future generations using a classic polaroid camera. The photos will be posted to Hotels.com to attract new visitors to the motels.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. The application deadline is Aug. 5, and a winner will be chosen and notified by Aug. 12.

For more information or to apply, click here.

