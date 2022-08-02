Excessive heat, more storms ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Persistent strong to severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the Tri-State on Monday evening. Evansville Regional Airport picked up .62″ of rain on Monday and another .83 on Tuesday for a storm total 1.45″ of rain . Other areas, particularly Illinois, picked up 2-4″ of rain for the same period. Skies will partially clear Tuesday night, with patchy fog developing in rain-soaked areas. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the middle 90s. Humid air will render a heat index of 105+ on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will sag toward the Tri-State late Wednesday night. More showers and storms will be possible, and rain will likely continue into Thursday. More heavy rainfall possible, along with a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds. For Friday through early next week, warm & humid air will remain over the region. Daily highs will climb into the mid 80s to near 90 with lows near 70. We will have a daily chance for storms.

