Excessive heat, more storms ahead

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Persistent strong to severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging winds and heavy rainfall across the Tri-State on Monday evening.  Evansville Regional Airport picked up .62″ of rain on Monday and another .83 on Tuesday for a storm total 1.45″ of rain .  Other areas, particularly Illinois, picked up 2-4″ of rain for the same period.  Skies will partially clear Tuesday night, with patchy fog developing in rain-soaked areas.  Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the middle 90s.   Humid air will render a heat index of 105+ on Wednesday afternoon.   Another cold front will sag toward the Tri-State late Wednesday night.  More showers and storms will be possible, and rain will likely continue into Thursday.  More heavy rainfall possible, along with a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds.  For Friday through early next week, warm & humid air will remain over the region.  Daily highs will climb into the mid 80s to near 90 with lows near 70.  We will have a daily chance for storms.

