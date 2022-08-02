Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC releases new statement on Amy Word’s board member status

Franklin St. business owners react to Saturday’s drug bust at Lamasco
Amy Word
Amy Word(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins and Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, August 2 the Evansville School Corporation Board of School Trustees president Chris Kiefer released a statement about the arrest of one of their members.

EVSC school board member Amy Word was among 22 people arrested in a drug investigation. Six of those people were arrested Saturday, July 30.

On behalf of the school board, Kiefer released the following statement:

Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members. Trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony. I asked Trustee Word for her resignation during our conversation, and she indicated that her legal counsel has advised her not to do so. In light of this decision, I requested that she consider a leave of absence from the board, which she has agreed to do. The school board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, August 8th.

On Monday, Word released a statement on the Lamasco Bar and Grill Facebook page.

She highlighted several points about the search and her arrest, which you can read here.

The Evansville Police Department caught up with our 14 News crew to give an update on the incident, and said they’d been after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years.

[Previous Story: EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner]

Our 14 News reporter Mitchell Carter spoke with other Franklin Street business owners about the drug bust at Lamasco and other crimes in the area.

Carter will have their responses and more updates later this evening.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
VCSO: Crash on Broadway Ave. near Schutte Rd.
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms