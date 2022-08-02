EVSC releases new statement on Amy Word’s board member status

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, August 2 the Evansville School Corporation Board of School Trustees president Chris Kiefer released a statement about the arrest of one of their members.

EVSC school board member Amy Word was among 22 people arrested in a drug investigation. Six of those people were arrested Saturday, July 30.

On behalf of the school board, Kiefer released the following statement:

Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members. Trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony. I asked Trustee Word for her resignation during our conversation, and she indicated that her legal counsel has advised her not to do so. In light of this decision, I requested that she consider a leave of absence from the board, which she has agreed to do. The school board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, August 8th.

On Monday, Word released a statement on the Lamasco Bar and Grill Facebook page.

The Evansville Police Department caught up with our 14 News crew to give an update on the incident, and said they’d been after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years.

