EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, July 30 units with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting a detail near Lamasco’s Bar and Grill when they saw “hand-to-hand” drug transactions.

Officials say they’d been going after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years.

EPD Public Information Officer Anna Gray says the EVCDF sets up details when they can work out the logistics, and they got lucky to have witnessed “hand-to-hand” drug transactions going on in the parking lot of Lamasco Bar and Grill.

“When we can take this amount of drugs, this many illegal firearms off the street, that’s a win for us,” says Gray, “it’s a win for the community.”

Law enforcement conducted traffic stops as people left the bar on Saturday night, and executed search warrants after that.

[Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation]

One of the six people identified by police and arrested Saturday was Lamasco owner and EVSC Board Member Amy Word.

With her status in the community, Gray worries that people may be missing the bigger picture with this bust.

“The bigger picture was, we had to get to the root of the problem. Who’s the main source? Who’s actually doing the drug dealing? And things like that,” says Gray.

According to a press release, during the lengthy investigation, 22 arrests have been made.

According to Sergeant Gray, they anticipate more arrests will be made as this investigation continues.

She called the arrests on Saturday “the tip of the iceberg.”

The task force has seized over 1,700 grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of hallucinogenic drugs, about 10 grams of meth, over three grams of fentanyl, over 1,100 grams of cocaine and various other drugs and pills.

Over $43,000 and 17 illegal guns have also been seized in the investigation.

We received statements from both Word and the EVSC Board of School Trustees:

From Word and Lamasco Bar and Grill:

From the EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer:

“Trustee Word and I had a conversation earlier today. I anticipate additional information will be available in the near future.”

As of August 1, all six people arrested on Saturday in conjunction with the drug bust have been released on bond.

They’ll each be back in court on Wednesday, August 3.

