Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out

EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks National Night Out.

Thousands of communities across the country will be participating, including Evansville.

It’s a family-friendly event to bring the community together with police officers and talk about cooperative crime prevention efforts.

It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We’ll talk with an EPD officer about what to expect at tonight’s event as Sunrise continues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Crash involving moped on Bellemeade in Evansville.
Moped driver hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road
Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
EPD inviting the public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out.
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out