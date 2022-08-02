EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks National Night Out.

Thousands of communities across the country will be participating, including Evansville.

It’s a family-friendly event to bring the community together with police officers and talk about cooperative crime prevention efforts.

It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We’ll talk with an EPD officer about what to expect at tonight’s event as Sunrise continues.

