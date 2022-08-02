EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday marks National Night Out.
Thousands of communities across the country will be participating, including Evansville.
It’s a family-friendly event to bring the community together with police officers and talk about cooperative crime prevention efforts.
It’s at the CK Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
