Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re nearing the start of the school year.

Educators in the Diocese of Evansville will have back-to-school mass Tuesday morning.

Officials say more than 450 Catholic teachers and staff are expected.

That’s at 10:30 at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue.

Bishop Joseph Siegel will officially open the new school year.

Some of those students head back to class on Wednesday.

