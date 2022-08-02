Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church

Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church in Dubois County.
Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church in Dubois County.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church.

That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445.

Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole several items and vandalized the property.

They believe it happened sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of July, 28.

If you know anything about this, call the sheriff’s office at 812-482-3522.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
WATCH: Storm damage and traffic update
Crews called to the Green Plains plant in Posey County.
Lightning believed to start fire at Green Plains plant in Posey Co.
EPD inviting the public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out.
EPD inviting public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out
Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss on National Night Out.
Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss on National Night Out