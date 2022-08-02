Deputies investigating burglary, vandalism at Dubois Co. church

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County deputies say they are looking for information about a burglary and vandalism incident at an area church.

That happened at the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church at the corner of CR 600 and CR 445.

Deputies say the suspects broke into the church, stole several items and vandalized the property.

They believe it happened sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of July, 28.

If you know anything about this, call the sheriff’s office at 812-482-3522.

