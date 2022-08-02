Crews responding to storm damage across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State.

Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties.

CenterPoint Energy’s power outage map is showing 25,560 customers without power as of 10:07 p.m.

Those outages include the Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville and Fort Branch areas.

According to CenterPoint’s social media page, high winds have brought down many branches and trees. If you see a wire down, assume it is energize.

They are also advising people not to remove trees or any other object from the line or off of any damaged equipment.

Our 14 News crews are out in various areas observing the storm damage, and have reported several traffic lights out, trees down and blocked roads.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, South State Road 65 will be closed most of the night due to tree and lines down in the roadway between 950 South and 1000 South.

We will keep this story updated as we continue to learn more. You can view pictures and videos of some of the storm damage here.

