Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County.

Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck.

An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions.

Hill Bridge Road will also be closed.

Work is expected to last through mid-September.

