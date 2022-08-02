Birthday Club
Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road

Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County.

Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck.

An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions.

Hill Bridge Road will also be closed.

Work is expected to last through mid-September.

Educators in Diocese of Evansville having back-to-school mass
EPD inviting the public to CK Newsome Center for National Night Out.
