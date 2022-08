EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville.

Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records.

Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene.

We’ll be checking in with authorities for any updates.

