Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC.

Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report.

Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter Meiggs had just taken her kid to the hospital after he had gotten into some chocolate THC edibles.

Meiggs told officers her kid got into a box that had the edibles inside. She told a DCS case worker the box was in a chair in the living room

Meiggs was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an outstanding warrant and a neglect charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.