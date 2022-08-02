Birthday Club
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested

Wynter Meiggs.
Wynter Meiggs.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC.

Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report.

Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter Meiggs had just taken her kid to the hospital after he had gotten into some chocolate THC edibles.

Meiggs told officers her kid got into a box that had the edibles inside. She told a DCS case worker the box was in a chair in the living room

Meiggs was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an outstanding warrant and a neglect charge.

