Additional Thunderstorms & Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms this morning through this evening. The primary storm concerns include damaging winds and damage caused downbursts. Becoming partly sunny and humid as high temps reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The afternoon heat index 98-102. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as lows drop into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index is 99-105.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s. The severe weather is low but slow-moving storms may

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.