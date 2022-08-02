Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dozens of nutritional and beverage products are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.

Lyons Magnus is working with the FDA to recall 53 products distributed nationwide.

Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly oak milk.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Refer to the top of the carton or the side of the case to identify the Lot Code and Best By Date for each product.

Anyone who has the recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or complaints have been reported. Possible symptoms could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Everly Kate Montgomery
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77.
Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say
A Guatemalan police officer walks near alleged human traffickers, far right, who covered their...
Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing