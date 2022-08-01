White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about fentanyl after a few recent incidents.

Fentanyl has become a problem throughout the country, and authorities say it has also made its way into White County.

They say it has been the cause of death in recent overdoses.

Officials say fentanyl is being mixed with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, cannabis and pills.

They ask residents to not take any drug or medication unless it is prescribed by your doctor.

