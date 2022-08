EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Smithsonian Channel will be aboard the LST 325 Monday.

They will be filming a segment for season four of “Combat Ships.”

The episode is about LST 1167, which was almost sunk in Vietnam in 1968.

We’re told there will be reenactors on the ship for the segment.

