Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month.

As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8.

Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers.

We’re told there will be a welcome ceremony that Monday at 8:15 a.m. with greetings from the mayor, community ambassadors and other city and county officials.

Officials say they will offer excursions for paddleboat passengers from 8:30 to noon.

According to a press release, Visit Evansville, along with the city of Evansville and Inland Marina, recently entered into an agreement to manage the old LST 325 dock in order to attract riverboats and cruise ships.

