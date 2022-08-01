OPD: Juvenile arrested after firing gun on West 7th St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly fired a handgun.

They say that happened Monday around 12:24 a.m.

According to a press release, officers were given a description of one juvenile who was suspected to be the one who fired the gun.

Officers say when they arrived, the group of juveniles ran away. Officers began chasing the juvenile believed to have been armed. During the chase, the juvenile was seen throwing what was later discovered to be a gun.

OPD says the juvenile was arrested a short time later.

Further investigation revealed that the gun had been stolen from a location in the county and reported to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the juvenile was also found to be in possession of additional ammunition, marijuana and items consistent with drug trafficking when taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention and is facing the following charges:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 2nd or subsequent offense

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) – 1st Offense (Enhancement)

The juvenile has been previously charged with:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st Offense

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury

Assault 4th Degree – No Visible Injury

Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500

Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from Vehicle

Theft of Legend Drug 1st Offense under $300

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from Vehicle

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Bicycles under $500

Receiving Stolen Property under $500

Disorderly Conduct – 2nd Degree

