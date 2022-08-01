Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

North graduate Cameron Decker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Deciding to forgo his commitment to the University of Central Florida
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North high school graduate Cameron Decker left summer ball with the University of Central Florida to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His prowess at the plate is what made him stand out. Decker finished his senior season batting .447 with 12 home runs and over 30 RBI.

Decker told 14 Sports that he signed with the Dodgers Sunday afternoon July 31 ahead of the August 1 deadline.

On July 19, Decker was selected by the Dodgers in the 18th round of the MLB Draft.

According to MLB.com, Decker’s signing bonus was for $187,500. He is now in Arizona for rookie ball starting Monday, August 1.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Amy Word releases statement about arrest
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

North graduate Cameron Decker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
North graduate Cameron Decker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Gibson Southern standout and current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen hosted his inaugural...
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth