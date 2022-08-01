North graduate Cameron Decker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North high school graduate Cameron Decker left summer ball with the University of Central Florida to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His prowess at the plate is what made him stand out. Decker finished his senior season batting .447 with 12 home runs and over 30 RBI.

Decker told 14 Sports that he signed with the Dodgers Sunday afternoon July 31 ahead of the August 1 deadline.

On July 19, Decker was selected by the Dodgers in the 18th round of the MLB Draft.

According to MLB.com, Decker’s signing bonus was for $187,500. He is now in Arizona for rookie ball starting Monday, August 1.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.