Muhlenberg Co. to receive $80,000 in emergency funds

Funds will improve drainage between TVA Haul Road and Riverside Road
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as "Spaghetti Junction."(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road.

According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon Riverside Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Muhlenberg County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Officials say the drainage structure repair to Riverside Road is located 0.00 miles north of TVA Haul Road.

Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

