Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 8/1
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert this afternoon and tonight for some severe storms. We’ll have the timing and what you can expect all throughout Sunrise.

Authorities are investigating after two men died after their boat capsized. Officials say both men were in their 20s.

Today, we could get an update on a drug investigation involving an EVSC school board member and local bar owner. The board’s president is requesting her resignation.

Before you head out the door this morning, there are a few traffic alerts to keep in mind, including inspection work on the Twin Bridges. It’s been causing some backups on Highway 41.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

Lane restrictions rescheduled for Twin Bridges
Inspections continue on southbound Twin Bridge
Smithsonian Channel filming at LST
Smithsonian Channel filming at LST
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky
Inspections continue on Twin Bridges
Inspections continue on Twin Bridges
Lane restrictions on northbound Twin Bridge
Inspections continue on Twin Bridges