Inspections continue on southbound Twin Bridge

Inspections continue on Twin Bridges
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Inspection work continues on the Twin Bridges this week.

It’s been causing some backups on Highway 41.

Work should get underway again Monday morning at 9 and run until 3 p.m. Another round will start at 5:30 and go until 8.

This is happening on the southbound bridge.

You should plan for extra time if you need to get across the river.

