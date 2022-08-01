Inspections continue on southbound Twin Bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Inspection work continues on the Twin Bridges this week.

It’s been causing some backups on Highway 41.

Work should get underway again Monday morning at 9 and run until 3 p.m. Another round will start at 5:30 and go until 8.

This is happening on the southbound bridge.

You should plan for extra time if you need to get across the river.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.