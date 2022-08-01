Hospital employee accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say medical grade drugs were found by two children in a Henderson home.

According to the arrest citation for 34-year-old Amy Blaize, morphine and fentanyl were found last week in her home in the 200 block of Turner Ave.

Detectives say during a search warrant, they also found items consistent with the use of I.V. drugs.

The citation shows Blaize is an employee at Deaconess in Henderson, and the medical items came from her place of employment.

We reached out to Deaconess Friday and again Monday for comment.

Blaize is charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

