Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hospital employee accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

Amy Blaize
Amy Blaize(Henderson Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say medical grade drugs were found by two children in a Henderson home.

According to the arrest citation for 34-year-old Amy Blaize, morphine and fentanyl were found last week in her home in the 200 block of Turner Ave.

Detectives say during a search warrant, they also found items consistent with the use of I.V. drugs.

The citation shows Blaize is an employee at Deaconess in Henderson, and the medical items came from her place of employment.

We reached out to Deaconess Friday and again Monday for comment.

Blaize is charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
Muhlenberg County gets a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Muhlenberg Co. receives Safe Haven Baby Box
Fentanyl graphic.
White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8