Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate.

Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.

Now, they are banding together to provide donations for flood victims in the east.

“I know they helped us here for our tornado so I figured we need to help them too,” said Madisonville resident, Kevin Graue.

Graue and his wife donated $50 after hearing about the local government’s donation efforts.

Hopkins County Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield, says people from across the commonwealth helped them with recovery efforts, so he didn’t even think twice about offering assistance.

”I’m using that experience to try to help eastern Kentucky because those floods have been so devastating,” said Whitfield.

According to the Hopkins Co. government Facebook page, they are accepting gift cards, cash donations and “practical items” that can be used by the victims.

”There’s some fear and trepidation and just hear trenching for the people who have lost so much,” said Whitfield. “And knowing kind of what they’re going through in trying to get ready for the rebuild process.”

For those who are interested in donating, items can be dropped off at 56 North Main St. in Madisonville.

“We should always be willing to reach out and help others especially when we’ve had so much done to help us,” said Whitfield.

For more information on donating, you can call (270) 821-8294.

