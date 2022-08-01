Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. residents helping storm victims in eastern Kentucky

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One rebuilding community in the Tri-State is working to help another.

Hopkins County residents are gathering supplies to help those in need in eastern Kentucky.

They say they’re returning the favor after they came to help after the December 10 tornado.

The Hopkins County Fiscal Court is accepting donations Monday and Tuesday on behalf of flood victims.

They recommend gift cards as the most practical items.

Donations can be dropped off at its Main Street location in Madisonville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

