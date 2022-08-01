Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the 3-year-old girl who died from an Evansville fire that happened on July 22.

Ophelia Young will be laid to rest at Alexander West Chapel on Friday at 1 p.m.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy]

Young died on July 25 at Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis following the fire on East Michigan Street. She was trapped upstairs in the home when the fire broke out. The homeowner told 14 News that she was hiding because she was scared.

Family described Young as vibrant, with a personality that was fun-loving, charismatic and silly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.