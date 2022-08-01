Birthday Club
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the 3-year-old girl who died from an Evansville fire that happened on July 22.

Ophelia Young will be laid to rest at Alexander West Chapel on Friday at 1 p.m.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville family remembers little girl after house fire tragedy]

Young died on July 25 at Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis following the fire on East Michigan Street. She was trapped upstairs in the home when the fire broke out. The homeowner told 14 News that she was hiding because she was scared.

Family described Young as vibrant, with a personality that was fun-loving, charismatic and silly.

