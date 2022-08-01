Birthday Club
Excessive heat, storms return this week

14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid air was trapped over the Tri-State on Monday.  Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.  Heavy rainfall will be the main threat of any storms that develop.   Muggy and hot conditions will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday.  Highs on Tuesday will climb to the lower 90s, with a bump up to the mid 90s on Wednesday.  Heat index values will reach the 105-110 degree range on Wednesday.  Scattered storms may bring brief relief from the heat on Thursday, but the 90s return for Friday and the weekend.   Additional rain chances appear on Sunday and Monday.

