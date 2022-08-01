Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning.

That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45.

Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic.

They say ventilation was established to remove smoke and minimize damage.

Officials say crews were on scene for about two hours making sure the fire was tapped out.

