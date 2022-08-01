Birthday Club
Child dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

Everly Kate Montgomery
Everly Kate Montgomery
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Oden, Indiana, girl will be laid to rest this week after a tragic accident took her life.

Several news outlets in the Jackson County, Illinois, area, including NBC sister station WTWO, report she died after a fall at Garden of the Gods.

We aren’t able to reach the Jackson County coroner, who is sourced in the reports.

The obituary for 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery shows she was involved in several clubs and sports, such as volleyball, cross-country, and softball.

Visitation is Wednesday and Thursday at Oden Christian Church. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

A post from North Daviess Community Schools shows Everly was an incoming fourth grader, and her mother is an elementary school teacher there.

The post says their hearts and prayers go out to family, and they ask others to continue to pray for comfort and peace.

