Ascend Elements to locate largest U.S. facility in Hopkinsville, create 250 full-time jobs

CHRISITIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Ascend Elements will invest $310 million and create 250 full-time jobs in Christian County.

Ascend Elements says the plan is to build a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., with groundbreaking expected in Q4 2022.

According to a press release, the Governor noted this is the single largest economic development project in the county’s history.

“I am incredibly proud of how we in Kentucky have taken the initiative to ensure our state will be a leader in the automotive industry of the future,” Gov. Beshear said. “The addition of Ascend Elements to Hopkinsville is a tremendous step toward solidifying that foundation even further. This is a company focused on growing in a sustainable way and one that will benefit so many other businesses in our state and throughout North America. I want to welcome Ascend Elements to Kentucky and thank its leaders for their commitment to our talented workforce.”

Company officials said the current project is planned as Phase 1, with potential to increase to $1 billion in investment and a total of 400 full-time jobs with later phases that establish the company’s largest U.S. operation.

For more information on the project, you can visit AscendElements.com.

