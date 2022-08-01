Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms

14 First Alert 8/1
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. Tuesday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index 98-103.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/1
14 First Alert 8/1
7/29 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Showers and storms remain possible into Monday as the heat returns
14 First Alert 7/31 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/31 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/31 at 5pm
14 First Alert 7/31 at 5pm