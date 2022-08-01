On Alert: Heat & P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern is damaging winds. Early clouds give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps reach the lower 90s with a heat index of100-106. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. The severe weather threat is low. Tuesday night, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index 98-103.

