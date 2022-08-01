Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says

The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights with rebooking cons.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Scammers are taking advantage of the increase in flight cancelations with new cons, according to the Better Business Bureau.

In one scheme, scammers are creating fake websites for cheap flights with a major airline, the BBB explained.

Consumers book the flight either online or by calling a customer support number, but shortly after making the payment, the company calls, saying there’s been a sudden price increase or an extra charge needed to finalize the booking.

The BBB said this is something a legitimate company would never do.

In a similar con, the original flight was real, but the cancellation notice is fake, according to the BBB.

The consumer gets an email or text claiming an upcoming flight was canceled and providing a phone number to rebook and get a new ticket – for a fee.

When following up with real airline support, however, consumers discover nothing was wrong with the original flight.

“I thought that I bought airline tickets with United Airlines through a company that sells at discounted prices. They called me shortly after I bought my tickets and said that the flight had been canceled. They wanted permission to put me on another flight with Southwest and said it would be $80 extra,” a victim told BBB Scam Tracker.

“It turned out that United Airlines never canceled a flight. I tried to call this company and leave a message, and I tried to email them to no avail. It turns out that the airlines were unaware of this ticket purchase.”

The BBB offered the following tips to avoid travel scams:

  • Do your research.
  • Double check flight details before calling support.
  • Confirm the URL before entering personal and payment information.
  • Be wary of third-party websites. Some websites appear to offer a legitimate service but are only fronts for a scam.
  • Make online purchases with your credit card since they can usually be disputed.

If you’ve been a victim of an airline ticket or other travel scam, please report your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
Muhlenberg County gets a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Muhlenberg Co. receives Safe Haven Baby Box
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say