Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.
Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Fire officials: 4 injured in Owensboro apartment fire
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

Latest News

Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
Muhlenberg County gets a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Muhlenberg Co. receives Safe Haven Baby Box