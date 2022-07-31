Birthday Club
Showers and storms remain possible into Monday as the heat returns

By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been cloudy with isolated showers, and that trend will continue overnight and into early Monday. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and will only fall a few degrees into the low 70s overnight.

We will see some sunshine from about lunchtime Monday into the afternoon. That pop of sunshine paired with hot air flowing in from the southwest at around 7 to 14 mph will push our temperatures into the low 90s Monday afternoon, but the heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to around 100°.

Additional showers and storms are possible Monday evening as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind gusts may be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Isolated rain chances may linger into Tuesday as that cold front stalls out and slowly slides to the east, but Wednesday will be sunny. Both days will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values around 100 to 104°.

Another cold front will push some showers and storms into our region Thursday and Friday. That will help cool us down a few degrees into the mid 80s. The rain chances will taper off as we head into the weekend, but temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s under the clearing conditions.

