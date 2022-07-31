Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on Saturday.

It happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh

Officials say they received the call at around 4:02 p.m.

Nearly 30 minutes later, authorities say fire department dive teams found two bodies underwater.

The two people were later identified as 23-year-old Jesus Gonzales and 27-year-old Eulises Martinez-Gonzales of Owensboro, Ky.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other agencies that responded to the water rescue included the Newburgh Police Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Newburgh Fire Department, Warrick EMS, DNR, Indiana Excise Police and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.

The drownings remain under investigation.

