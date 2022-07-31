Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on...
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on Saturday.(pxhere)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that two people are dead after a boat capsized on Saturday.

It happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh

Officials say they received the call at around 4:02 p.m.

Nearly 30 minutes later, authorities say fire department dive teams found two bodies underwater.

The two people were later identified as 23-year-old Jesus Gonzales and 27-year-old Eulises Martinez-Gonzales of Owensboro, Ky.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other agencies that responded to the water rescue included the Newburgh Police Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Newburgh Fire Department, Warrick EMS, DNR, Indiana Excise Police and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.

The drownings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Michael Roche
Dawson Springs man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting
Stephen Wainman
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting

Latest News

Crews responded to a large fire that broke out on Carter Road in Owensboro on Saturday night.
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Affidavit: Evansville man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation
Police: Several arrested following drug investigation at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation