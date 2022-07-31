Birthday Club
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August.

Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store.

They also say Starbucks should be open in the middle of September.

Also opening around that same time is a new snack bar, offering individual Pizza Hut pizzas.

They also plan to open a new Ulta section in about three weeks.

Management tells 14 News they are going to start getting some of the shipping containers out of the parking lot this week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

