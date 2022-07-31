Birthday Club
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on outstanding warrants following a short investigation on Friday.

According to a social media post, deputies went to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to find 59-year-old David Scott Kolb.

David Kolb
David Kolb(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Kolb had a level two warrant out of Knox County and a level six felony out of Gibson County.

Officers say they gave Kolb multiple commands to come out of the cabin, but ultimately an Indiana State K9 Trooper and his partner went inside to get him.

Kolb was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was booked on outstanding warrants and a new resisting law enforcement charge.

Kolb was also previously arrested back in 2010 for dealing meth.

[Previous Story: Princeton Police: Man sentenced for dealing meth]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

