EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to North Fifth Avenue in reference to shots being fired into a home early Sunday morning.

They say that happened around 3:37 a.m.

According to an affidavit, a woman in the home called 911 about the shooting and said no one had been hurt.

When officers arrived on scene, they say four bullet impacts were found on the outside of the home. Two of the four rounds had gone into the home, through furniture and walls.

At the time of the shooting, seven people had been inside, including four children who are 8 years old or younger, police say.

Officers on scene spoke with the caller who identified Lamontae Bass as the suspect.

Lamontae Bass
Lamontae Bass(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to an affidavit, the caller says they saw Bass standing outside a window of the home just before the shooting.

Officers say at around 3:45 a.m. they found Bass walking east on Shanklin Avenue near the intersection of North Sixth Street. Bass was then taken to EPD headquarters for an interview.

During the interview, police say Bass continually changed his story and denied owning a gun and shooting one. When asked if he was willing to be tested for gunshot residue, Bass declined consent.

Bass was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on seven criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

