Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water.

On Friday, the camper began washing away due to the rising river levels, with just the AC unit on the top of the camper still visible. When the sun came up on Saturday morning, it was gone.

Later in the afternoon, Uniontown Water Rescue posted an image on its Facebook page, saying crews were working with Henderson City/County Water Rescue to tow the camper out of the water.

Officials say it floated down to Kentucky and was sitting in the middle of the river, causing a hazard for boats passing by.

