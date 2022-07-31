Birthday Club
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done.

14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter included 60 stations across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Moore won the award in the “news anchor” category over three other nominees primarily for his work covering the Dec. 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Moore is an Evansville native who began his career in journalism in 1980.

He has won several awards including regional Emmys and Murrows, as well as a national Murrow. He has also won awards from the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press.

You can catch Moore in action during the weekday as he anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts on channel 14.

